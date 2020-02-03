UIL places Aledo football in District 5-5A, D-2; non-football sports in District 5-5A

Announcing another reclassification and redistricting for a new two-year cycle, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) posted this morning on its website that it has placed Aledo football in District 5-5A, Division II and the other Aledo High Schools sports in District 5-5A.

Aledo High School will compete in the new districts in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Every two years – due in part to new schools built or other schools gaining or losing enrollment – the UIL resets numbers in its six classifications (A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A) and redraws competition districts with schools of like sizes.

Class 5A Aledo High School in October turned in a “snapshot” enrollment number of 1,859.

Class 5A will now consist of schools with enrollments between 1230-2219 students. Class 5A schools under 1,921 students will play football in Division II (small schools) districts, where Aledo landed.

Joining Aledo football in District 5-5A, Division II are Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua, Mansfield Timberview and Waco University.

Bearcats head coach Tim Buchanan also announced that, tentatively, the Bearcats will play Weatherford and Denton Guyer along with a team from Mexico in 2020 and 2021 in non-district play.

In non-football sports, joining Aledo in District 5-5A will be Azle, Granbury, Brewer, Wichita Falls High School and Wichita Falls Rider.

The UIL has set a Feb. 14 deadline for appeals.

District 5-5A, Division II (football)

Aledo, Arlington Seguin, Burleson, Cleburne, Everman, Joshua, Mansfield Timberview, Waco University

District 5-5A (non-football sports)

Aledo, Azle, Brewer, Granbury, Wichita falls High School, Wichita Falls Rider

