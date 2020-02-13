Trinity Christian pre-calculus team wins Weatherford College competition

Special to The Community News

Trinity Christian Academy’s pre-calculus Team won first place in the Calculus Team Competition at the Coyote Area Math Championship hosted by Weatherford College on Feb. 7. The members of the winning team are juniors Andrew Anderson, Emma Bayles, Reese Carlson, and Jack Sims. Individually, Carlson placed sixth and Bayles secured seventh place. Also competing was Lauren Lykins.

Trinity’s calculus team totals scored very high in the team competition resulting in a second-place finish. The calculus team members, all seniors, are Olivia Feissli, Rebecca Lu, Max Perales, and Emma Chrane. Team members took five of the seven top finishes with Feissli in second, Lu in third, and Perales, Chrane and Camp placed fifth, and sixth, respectively. Other students competing individually included seniors Jacob Camp (seventh place), Emily Pritchard, and Jacob Shelton.

“I am very proud of TCA’s math program as a whole and especially our calculus and pre-cal students. their consistent wins at the competition are quite extraordinary,” said Secondary Principal Ken Nobles.

“My calculus and pre-calculus students put forth a great deal of time, energy, hard work and determination towards their studies and it is wonderful to see it pay off at the 18th Annual Coyote Math Competition,” said math teacher Kimberly Cyphert. “I was thrilled to see seven students place in the individual events and on top of that, my pre-calculus students also brought home the first-place plaque in the pre-calculus Team Event!”

TCA had a total of twelve students who attended the competition which is evidence of the strong, college-preparatory curriculum at the school. “Our Math Department head and calculus teacher, Kimberly Cyphert, does an excellent job of preparing our students, not only for this competition but also to be highly successful in high school and college,” Nobles said. “I could not be more proud of them all! They are a fabulous group of young men and women who have shown that they can do great things,” added Cyphert.

The Coyote Area Math Championship invites students from area high schools to compete in math contests and enjoy a day at the Weatherford College campus celebrating the importance of mathematics.