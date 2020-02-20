1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature News

Texas Book Company donates $50k to Weatherford College

6 hours ago
1 Min Read

Texas Book Company recently presented Weatherford College with a $50,000 donation. Texas Book Company has partnered with WC to provide the college’s on-campus bookstores since 2011. Based in Greenville, TBC has been serving colleges and universities since 1975 and operates college stores across the Southwest.

Pictured are Carleton Dunn, Texas Bookstore manager; Stacy Dyer, Texas Bookstore campus relations director; Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president; and Dr. Andra Cantrell, WC executive vice president of financial and administrative affairs.

Events Calendar

« February 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Fri 21

Purses for a Purpose

February 21
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 25

Shopping for a Cause

February 25 @ 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 27

Burgers & Bingo

February 27 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 28

Purses for a Purpose

February 28
Fri 28

Leap into History

February 28 @ 6:00 pm
Sat 29

Annetta Community Cleanup

February 29 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 29

Free Skywarn training class offered in Parker County

February 29 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am