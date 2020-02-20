Texas Book Company donates $50k to Weatherford College

Texas Book Company recently presented Weatherford College with a $50,000 donation. Texas Book Company has partnered with WC to provide the college’s on-campus bookstores since 2011. Based in Greenville, TBC has been serving colleges and universities since 1975 and operates college stores across the Southwest.



Pictured are Carleton Dunn, Texas Bookstore manager; Stacy Dyer, Texas Bookstore campus relations director; Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president; and Dr. Andra Cantrell, WC executive vice president of financial and administrative affairs.