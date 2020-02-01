Sohn wins pair of gold medals at regional swim meet; Edwards capture girls’ title as 5 Swimcats qualify for state

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn captured a pair of gold medals in the boys’ 100- and 200-yard freestyle races while Maddie Edwards earned a gold medal to lead a group of five Aledo swimmers to qualify for state Saturday at the Class 5A, Region II Swimming Meet at the Mansfield ISD natatorium.

Edwards finished first in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke. Another state qualifier was freshman Ava Willis, who placed second in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly.

Also, the Aledo girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Abby Morrison, Willis, Hanah Terrell and Edwards finished first to qualify for the state meet.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet automatically qualify for the state meet in Austin (Feb. 14-15). However, after the eight regional meets conclude, the next eight best times in each event will also qualify for the state meet.

Below are Aledo results:

Aledo State qualifiers

Elijah Sohn – boys 200 Free, 1st, 1:40.54

Elijah Sohn – boys 100 Free, 1st, 45.32

Ava Willis – girls 100 Butterfly, 2nd, 57.87

Maddie Edwards – girls 100 Breaststroke, 1st, 1:09:59

Girls 200 Free relay – (Abby Morrison, Ava Willis, Hanah Terrell, Maddie Edwards), 1st, 1:44.05

More Aledo results

Hanah Terrell – girls 50 Freestyle, 5th, 26.09

Hanah Terrell – girls 100 Free, 9th, 57.9

Abby Morrison – girls 50 Freestyle, 6th, 26.25

Charlotte Lane – girls 200 IM, 9th, 2:28.92

Maddie Edwards – girls 100 Free, 4th, 55.26

Ava Willis – girls 500 Free, 5th, 5:37.67

Sam Ogden – boys 500 Free, 6th, 5:13.18

Sam Ogden – boys 100 backstroke, 8th