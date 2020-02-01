1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Sohn wins pair of gold medals at regional swim meet; Edwards capture girls’ title as 5 Swimcats qualify for state

1 day ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior Elijah Sohn displays one of his two gold medals won Saturday at the regional swim meet in Mansfield. Sohn and five other SwimCats qualified for the state meet. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn captured a pair of gold medals in the boys’ 100- and 200-yard freestyle races while Maddie Edwards earned a gold medal to lead a group of five Aledo swimmers to qualify for state Saturday at the Class 5A, Region II Swimming Meet at the Mansfield ISD natatorium.

Edwards finished first in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke. Another state qualifier was freshman Ava Willis, who placed second in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly.

Also, the Aledo girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Abby Morrison, Willis, Hanah Terrell and Edwards finished first to qualify for the state meet.

The top two finishers in each event at the regional meet automatically qualify for the state meet in Austin (Feb. 14-15). However, after the eight regional meets conclude, the next eight best times in each event will also qualify for the state meet.

Below are Aledo results:

Aledo State qualifiers

Elijah Sohn – boys 200 Free, 1st, 1:40.54

Elijah Sohn – boys 100 Free, 1st, 45.32

Ava Willis – girls 100 Butterfly, 2nd, 57.87

Maddie Edwards – girls 100 Breaststroke, 1st, 1:09:59

Girls 200 Free relay – (Abby Morrison, Ava Willis, Hanah Terrell, Maddie Edwards), 1st, 1:44.05

More Aledo results

Hanah Terrell – girls 50 Freestyle, 5th, 26.09

Hanah Terrell – girls 100 Free, 9th, 57.9

Abby Morrison – girls 50 Freestyle, 6th, 26.25

Charlotte Lane – girls 200 IM, 9th, 2:28.92

Maddie Edwards – girls 100 Free, 4th, 55.26

Ava Willis – girls 500 Free, 5th, 5:37.67

Sam Ogden – boys 500 Free, 6th, 5:13.18

Sam Ogden – boys 100 backstroke, 8th

Posing with their gold medals are the Aledo girls’ 100-yard Freestyle Relay team of Ava Willis, Abby Morrison, Hanah Terrell and Maddie Edwards. The team finished first to qualify for the state meet. Photo by Tony Eierdam

