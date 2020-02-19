Palo Duro holds off Ladycats, 40-39, in bi-district playoffs

An Aledo shot at the buzzer fell just short as Amarillo Palo Duro defeated the Ladycats, 40-39, Tuesday night in a girls’ Class 5A bi-district playoff basketball game at Childress High School.

Palo Duro will advanced to the area (second round) and face the winner of the El Paso Burges/El Paso Eldorado bi-district playoff game.

The Ladycats cut lead in the fourth quarter to 38-37 after Audrey Pearce scored on a put back with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Pearce then stole the ball with 43 seconds left, and after Palo Duro fouled, Kylie Anderson connected on a pair of free throws to give the Ladycats a 39-38 lead.

Palo Duro guard Kiara Green hit a jumper with 24 seconds left, but Aledo on its ensuing possession missed a jumper and a put back attempt. However, the Lady Dons were called for traveling, but there was less than a second remaining.

An Aledo quick in bounds pass followed by a hurried field goal attempt fell short as the Lady Dons advance in the playoffs.

Pearce led the Ladycats with 13 points and nine rebounds. Also scoring were Anderson with 10 points, Riley Sale with seven, Haley Herrin with six, Abby Morrison with two and Kalen Atonio with one.

Palo Duro led 6-5 after the first quarter and, thanks to a 15-point second quarter, built a 21-12 lead at the half.

In the third quarter the Ladycats scored 18 points while holding Palo Duro to 10 to cut the Lady Dons’ lead to 31-20 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.