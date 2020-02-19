1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Palo Duro holds off Ladycats, 40-39, in bi-district playoffs

12 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior point guard Riley Sale (4) starts a fast break during the Ladycats loss to Amarillo Palo Duro Tuesday night in a girls’ bi-district playoff game at Childress High School. Also shown are Kylie Anderson (25) and Abby Morrison. Photo by Tony Eierdam

An Aledo shot at the buzzer fell just short as Amarillo Palo Duro defeated the Ladycats, 40-39, Tuesday night in a girls’ Class 5A bi-district playoff basketball game at Childress High School.

Palo Duro will advanced to the area (second round) and face the winner of the El Paso Burges/El Paso Eldorado bi-district playoff game.

The Ladycats cut lead in the fourth quarter to 38-37 after Audrey Pearce scored on a put back with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Pearce then stole the ball with 43 seconds left, and after Palo Duro fouled, Kylie Anderson connected on a pair of free throws to give the Ladycats a 39-38 lead.

Palo Duro guard Kiara Green hit a jumper with 24 seconds left, but Aledo on its ensuing possession missed a jumper and a put back attempt. However, the Lady Dons were called for traveling, but there was less than a second remaining.

An Aledo quick in bounds pass followed by a hurried field goal attempt fell short as the Lady Dons advance in the playoffs.

Pearce led the Ladycats with 13 points and nine rebounds. Also scoring were Anderson with 10 points, Riley Sale with seven, Haley Herrin with six, Abby Morrison with two and Kalen Atonio with one.

Palo Duro led 6-5 after the first quarter and, thanks to a 15-point second quarter, built a 21-12 lead at the half.

In the third quarter the Ladycats scored 18 points while holding Palo Duro to 10 to cut the Lady Dons’ lead to 31-20 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

Events Calendar

« February 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Fri 21

Purses for a Purpose

February 21
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 27

Burgers & Bingo

February 27 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 28

Purses for a Purpose

February 28
Fri 28

Leap into History

February 28 @ 6:00 pm
Sat 29

Annetta Community Cleanup

February 29 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 29

Free Skywarn training class offered in Parker County

February 29 @ 9:00 am - 11:00 am