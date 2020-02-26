1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Lubbock Monterey ends Bearcats’ season in bi-district playoffs

Aledo senior post Cole Nitsch (21) takes a charge during the Bearcats’ loss to Lubbock Monterey Tuesday night in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at Anson. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Lubbock Monterey ended Aledo’s season as the Plainsmen ran past the Bearcats, 57-38, in a boys’ Class 5A, Region I bi-district basketball playoff game Tuesday night at Anson High School.

Monterey will advance to the area championship round and will face No. 14 El Paso Andress.

Aledo led 10-8 after the first quarter and built a 20-17 lead at the half. Monterey outscored Aledo 18-13 in the third period to take a 35-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Monterey used a late 14-2 run to seal the win.

Cole Nitsch led the Bearcats with 12 points, with Max Newell adding 11.

Also scoring were Daniel Sohn with six points, Reid Dietrich and Jason Llewellyn, each with three, Chase Becker with two and Clark Crawford with one.

The Bearcats end the season with a record of 16-15.

For the complete story see the Feb. 28 issue of The Community News.

