Ladycats face Amarillo Palo Duro in opening round of Class 5A girls’ basketball playoffs; other AHS teams in action

The second season begins today for the Aledo Ladycats basketball team.

The Ladycats, the No. 1 seed from District 4-5A, face Amarillo Palo Duro, the No. 4 seed from District 3-5A in a girls’ Class 5A, Region I bi-district playoff game.

Tip off is at 6 p.m. today at Childress High School. The Ladycats have been designated as the visitors.

The Ladycats come into today’s game riding a three-game district winning streak, which included a tiebreaker win over Abilene Cooper and a coin flip that earned Aledo the district’s top seed.

Palo Dura brings a 10-15 record into the contest and needed a win in a 3-5A fourth-place tiebreaker contest to earn a playoff spot.

The winner of the game will advance to the area championship (second round) and face the winner of today’s El Paso Burges/El Paso El Dorado bi-district playoff game.

For in-game updates see The Community News Facebook page.

AHS soccer, softball teams in action today

Aledo High School will host a soccer match and a softball game today.

In District 4-5A boys’ soccer action, the Aledo Bearcats will host Wichita Falls Rider at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The Ladycats softball team will open the season at home against Mansfield High School at 7 p.m.

In girls’ 4-5A soccer, the Aledo Ladycats will go on the road to face Wichita Falls Rider at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.