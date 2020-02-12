Ladycats earn co-district championship with win over Wichita Falls Rider

Aledo held Wichita Falls Rider to single digits in three of four quarters as the Ladycats tied up the girls’ District 4-5A hoops race after a 41-36 victory over the Lady Raiders Tuesday night at Aledo in the girls’ district finale to create a four-way tie for first place.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 5-3, while Rider drops to 5-3. Joining Aledo and Rider are Abilene Cooper – who at 5-3 had a bye today – and Abilene Wylie (5-3), a winner Tuesday over Wichita Falls High School.

Because of the four-way tie – which means four teams share the 4-5A title – a district tournament will be held this week. The teams will draw on Wednesday for the matchups.

The two winners of the district tournament will play or flip for the top two seeds in 4-5A for the playoffs, while the two teams that lose in their tiebreaker games will either play or flip for the third and fourth seeds.

Check The Community News Facebook page Wednesday afternoon for the details.

On Senior Night, senior guard Haley Herrin led the Ladycats with 14 points, including four three-pointers. Also scoring were Kylie Anderson with nine points, Riley Sale with seven, Audrey Pearce with four, Abby Morrison, Kalen Atonio and Raylee McDonald, each with two, and Addyson Hebel with one.

Rider led 9-7 after the first quarter and 18-17 at the half. The Ladycats outscored Rider 15-8 in the third period to take a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

WF Rider 42, Bearcats 40

A three-point shot by Aledo before the final buzzer fell short as Wichita Falls Rider held off the Bearcats, 42-40, Tuesday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 3-4 in 4-5A, while Rider stays unbeaten at 6-0.

Max Newell led the Bearcats with 12 points, while Jason Llewellyn added 10. Llewellyn also pulled down eight rebounds. Newell led the ‘Cats on the board with nine rebounds.

Also scoring were Reid Dietrich with six points, Daniel Sohn and Cole Nitsch, each with five, and Cade Harris with two.

