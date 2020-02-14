1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats defeat Abilene Cooper in girls’ District 4-5A seeding game; win flip for top seed

Aledo junior Audrey Pearce (3) starts a fast break during a recent game. The Ladycats defeated Abilene Cooper in a District 4-5A seeding game today at Graham. Photo by Tony Eierdam

In a girls’ District 4-5A seeding game, the Aledo Ladycats defeated Abilene Cooper, 32-24, tonight at Graham High School.

Earlier in the 4-5A seeding “tournament,” Wichita Falls Rider defeated Abilene Wylie.

With the win, Aledo had a coin flip with Rider to determine the district’s top seed in the Class 5A playoffs.

Aledo won the flip and was awarded the top seed.

Aledo will face the fourth seed from District 3-5A in the opening round of the playoffs. District 3-5A is also in a seeding tournament that will conclude either Friday or Saturday.

The Community News will post information on the Ladycats’ first-round playoff game when it is provided.

