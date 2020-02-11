Ladycats can knot up 4-5A race with win today over WF Rider at home in finale; Bearcats host Raiders

In a unique situation in District 4-5A girls’ basketball, the Aledo Ladycats can not only cause a possible four-way tie with a win over first-place Wichita Falls Rider, but a victory can also lead to playing for the top seed in the district.

The Ladycats (4-3) and Lady Raiders (5-2) will conclude District 4-5A play at 6:15 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

Rider defeated the Ladycats in the first meeting.

Should the Ladycats defeat Rider, each will end the season with identical 5-3 records. Abilene Cooper, which has a bye today, has concluded 4-5A play and rests at 5-3. Abilene Wylie is 4-3 entering its game tonight against winless Wichita Falls High School.

An Aledo win combined with a Wylie win would leave four teams at 5-3 and force a tiebreaker playoff later this week.

The Bearcats clinched a playoff spot last week and will look to avenge an earlier loss to Rider when they face the Raiders. Tip off will be at approximately 7:30 p.m. following the girls’ game.

In other AHS sports news, the Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams have postponed their respective District 4-5A openers due to forecast thunderstorms and will each play on Wednesday.

The Bearcats will host Abilene Wylie with the JV match beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bearcat Stadium followed by the varsity contest which is set to begin 20 minutes after the JV game.

The Ladycats will travel to Abilene Wylie and play a varsity-only match at 5 p.m.

Below are the District 4-5A basketball standings.

District 4-5A

Girls

Abilene Cooper 5-3

WF Rider 5-2

Abilene Wylie 4-3

Aledo 4-3

Wichita Falls HS 0-7

Boys

WF Rider 5-0

Abilene Wylie 3-2

Aledo 3-3

Abilene Cooper 2-4

Wichita Falls HS 1-5

Today: Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper, bye.