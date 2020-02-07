Ladycats, Bearcats travel to Wichita Falls to face Old High in District 4-5A hoops action

Continuing District 4-5A basketball action today, both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats will play at Wichita Falls High School as both hope to sweep their respective district series.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes will tip off at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Aledo swept Wichita Falls High School earlier in district play.

For results check this site or The Community News Facebook page.

District 4-5A

Girls

Abilene Cooper 5-2

WF Rider 4-2

Abilene Wylie 4-3

Aledo 3-3

Wichita Falls HS 0-6

Boys

WF Rider 4-0

Abilene Wylie 3-2

Abilene Cooper 2-3

Aledo 2-3

Wichita Falls HS 1-4

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls High School; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider; Abilene Wylie, bye.