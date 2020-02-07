1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats, Bearcats travel to Wichita Falls to face Old High in District 4-5A hoops action

6 days ago
1 Min Read

Continuing District 4-5A basketball action today, both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats will play at Wichita Falls High School as both hope to sweep their respective district series.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes will tip off at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Aledo swept Wichita Falls High School earlier in district play.

For results check this site or The Community News Facebook page.

District 4-5A

Girls

Abilene Cooper              5-2

WF Rider                        4-2

Abilene Wylie                4-3

Aledo                            3-3

Wichita Falls HS            0-6

Boys

WF Rider                      4-0

Abilene Wylie              3-2

Abilene Cooper           2-3

Aledo                          2-3

Wichita Falls HS          1-4

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls High School; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider; Abilene Wylie, bye.

Events Calendar

« February 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Thu 13

Alzheimer’s Support Group

February 13 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thu 13

Dazzling, Dramatic Dragonflies

February 13 @ 6:30 pm
Fri 14

Purses for a Purpose

February 14
Sat 15

Raffle Night with Casino Games

February 15 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 17

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 17 @ 11:30 am
Tue 18

Candidate Forum at Aledo High (Date Change)

February 18 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 21

Purses for a Purpose

February 21
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Thu 27

Burgers & Bingo

February 27 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 28

Purses for a Purpose

February 28