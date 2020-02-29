Ladycats, Bearcats each post wins over Abilene Wylie in 4-5A soccer matches

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams defeated Abilene Wylie in their respective District 4-5A matches Friday night.

Below are capsules of each contest.

Ladycats 4, Abilene Wylie 1

Aledo sophomore midfielder and leading scorer Ashlyn Laughley scored a pair of goals as the first-place Ladycats broke open a close game with three second-half goals for a 4-1 win at Bearcat Stadium.

The win – which also completes a sweep of the Lady Bulldogs – raises the Ladycats’ district mark to a sparkling 5-0.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Wichita Falls High School at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Aledo freshman forward McKenna Vela opened the scoring 15 minutes into the match, and the 1-0 score held at the half.

The Ladycats did not waste any time getting their second goal as Laughley dribbled the ball into the penalty area and blasted a shot past the Wylie goalkeeper just 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-0 lead.

About 10 minutes later Wylie was awarded a free kick from 30 yards out, but the rising, on-goal shot was deflected away by Aledo ‘keeper Emma Davis, who timed her jump perfectly as she deflected the shot over the net.

Three minutes later the Ladycats stretched their lead to 3-0 on a goal from the left side inside the box by senior midfielder Cheney Huddleston.

Aledo’s lead grew to 4-0 with 5:54 left to play on Laughley’s second goal, this one from 5 yards on the left side.

Wylie closed the scoring to cut the lead to 4-1 with 1:18 remaining in the match.

Bearcats 3, Abilene Wylie 1

Three different Bearcats found the back of the net as Aledo defeated Abilene Wylie, 3-1, at Abilene Wylie High School.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 4-1 (18-4-1 overall) and a match behind league-leader Wichita Falls High School (5-0).

First place in District 4-5A will be on the line when the Bearcats face Wichita Falls High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats led 1-0 at the half thanks to a goal by Clay Murador with Ben Clements earning the assist.

Wylie got a goal off a rebound to tie the match, 1-1, six minutes into the second half before Tyler Oetinger scored after taking a pass from Brett Petersen to give the Bearcats a 2-1 advantage.

Aledo got an insurance goal with five minutes left to play on a goal from Tommy Breaux off a feed from Murador.

Bearcats goalkeeper Ryland Yates earned the win, turning back four of five shots.