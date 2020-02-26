Kenneth Lester “Kenny” Davis, 62, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by family and dear friends.

Kenny was born January 21, 1958, to John C. and Lyla Quarles Davis. Although he was born in Ulysses, Kansas, he got to Texas as quick as he could — by way of California, Louisiana, and Hobbs, New Mexico.

He was a National Merit Scholar and a letterman in high school, excelling in football. He earned the Hobbs Fighting Eagle award for his selfless play as a head-hunting safety. This selfless attitude would come to define Kenny’s life, along with an overwhelming character of generosity, kindness, and fatherly wisdom.

Kenny attended Texas Tech University, where he graduated valedictorian with a degree in engineering. But the greatest thing he earned at Tech was the affection of his beloved wife, soulmate, and fellow Hobbs native, Janie.

Shortly after graduating from Tech in 1981, Kenny and Janie married in 1983. Kenny went on to have an exceedingly successful career as a civil engineer and developer.

After a long journey, Kenny and Janie adopted their cherished only daughter, Abby, in 1992. The trio became a foursome when Abby brought home her high school boyfriend, Clint, whom Kenny quickly adopted as well and welcomed into the family officially when Clint and Abby married in 2011.

Kenny was an avid outdoorsman, particularly fond of fishing and duck hunting. He could fix anything and was a steady and caring patriarch. He was a Biblical scholar and truly exemplified the love of Christ in every aspect of his life. He was not shy to share his testimony — whether that be any of the many medical miracles he experienced or his daily spiritual walk.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Kenny’s home church of Trinity Bible in Willow Park, where he served as an Elder. The church is located at 4936 I-20 East Service Road South.

The family would like to extend the deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, who covered Kenny with tireless care and prayer. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donating blood or platelets.

