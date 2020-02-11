1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Irene May Frakes

Irene May Frakes, 90, of Aledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020. 

Irene May Nafziger was born on August 30, 1929, in Hopedale, Illinois to Daniel and Eva Sutter Nafziger. 

She retired in 1995 after providing live-in health care for elderly residents in the Fort Worth area.  She has resided at Peach Tree Place in Weatherford, Texas, for the past eight years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, volunteering at the East Parker County Library, attending the Church at the Crossing, walking Harley, the family dog, and drinking her morning coffee.  She was ecstatic when her first and only grandchild was born in 2002.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Joy Bailey, and husband, Avin Carter, along with her grandson, Braden Carter. She is also survived by her siblings Don Nafziger, Ruth Mason, and Jim Nafziger, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Eva Nafziger, and her siblings, Vietta Heffner, Delmar Nafziger, Herbert Nafziger, Fan Urish, and Mary Livesay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association. Special thanks are extended to the caring staff at Peach Tree Place and Solaris Hospice.

Burial Service was February 8, 2020, at Annetta Cemetery.

February 14, 2020

