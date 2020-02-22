First-place Ladycats move to 4-0 in 4-5A after downing Abilene Cooper; Bearcats come back to defeat Cougars on road

Aledo sophomore and leading scorer Ashlyn Laughley scored three goals to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 4-0 victory over Abilene Cooper in a girls’ District 4-5A soccer match Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win – which completes a first-round district sweep – raises the Ladycats’ league mark to 4-0, while Cooper drops to 0-3.

Aledo scored all of its goals in the first half, the first coming from freshman forward McKenna Vela from 10 yards out after a deflected corner kick that gave AHS a 1-0 lead with 27:55 remaining in the opening half.

The Ladycats extended the lead to 2-0 with 5:44 left in the half on a penalty-kick goal by Laughley, who found the back of the net again two minutes later on a shot from 20 yards on the right side.

Aledo closed the scoring when freshman midfielder Madison Bilbia found Laughley in front of the net, and the sophomore slid a 7-yard shot past the goalkeeper for a 4-0 lead.

There was no scoring in the second half.

Emma Davis and Emily Thomas combined for the shutout. Thomas came up with a pair of diving saves in the second half to keep the shutout alive.

Bearcats 3, Abilene Cooper 2

Abilene Cooper jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Aledo scored three unanswered goals to take a one-goal win Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A match at Abilene.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 3-1 (17-4-1 overall), while the Cougars drop to 0-3.

Perhaps the biggest goal in the match came on the Bearcats’ first goal. It appeared Aledo would head into the locker room at halftime down 2-0.

But with 15 seconds remaining in the first half Colton Bryan scored to cut the lead to 2-1, where it remained at the half.

With 29 minutes left to play Ben Clemens – off an assist from Clay Murador – tied the match, 2-2, before Murador scored what turned out to be the match-winning goal with 19 minutes left to play.

Goalkeeper Ryland Yates turned back every Cooper offering in the final 19 minutes to preserve the win.