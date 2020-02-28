Darrell Hull

1. Describe your personal traits and experience that would make you a good sheriff.

Training; Weatherford College Peace Officer Academy Graduate 1993, Master Peace Officer Certification from Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Police Instructor, Communication Officer, Basic Correctional Officer from Concept, Inc., Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, and Developing Leaders for Texas Law Enforcement.

2. Any law enforcement background not listed in #1.

I have 26 years of law enforcement experience with a record of positive leadership. I started my career as a patrol officer and worked my way through the ranks. I have worked as a school resource officer, undercover operations, field training officer, sergeant of field training program, patrol sergeant, administration sergeant, grant administrator, captain, and acting chief of police. I will maintain a partnership with surrounding agencies for jail and communications contractual agreements. Texas Police Chief Association Best Practice Program, recognized agency for 2012 to 2020,

3. What are your goals for the sheriff’s department once elected?

The first goal will be to contract with a new company for our jail operations. I will submit a recommendation to the commissioners court for a new contract with a reputable company for jail operations. LaSalle Corrections has become under scrutiny from the lack of leadership and management from LaSalle Corrections and Sheriff Fowler. I will improve the response times and crime prevention efforts to improve the quality of life for us all.

We currently have seven deputies or less patrolling 910 square miles of Parker County. I will ask the commissioners court for additional staff to improve response times. If this request is not budgetary feasible I will re-evaluate the department personnel and add personnel where needed to improve response times. I have been a part of the Texas Police Chief Association, who developed 168 best practice policies and procedures for police agencies. I have managed the Kennedale PD program and plan to bring the best practices program to Parker County.

These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights. This helps identify our commitment to transparency.

4. Why do you want to be sheriff?

After careful consideration and many prayers, I decided to run for sheriff when residents approached me and indicating we had problems with the jail operation and long response times for police services. I had attempted several times to meet with Sheriff Fowler in reference to jail contract and what his vision was for his department. I never received a response from Sheriff Fowler.

After reviewing investigation videos and reports about a private company operating the jail service, I believed a change of leadership and direction was necessary. After reviewing the candidates, I am the most qualified candidate to lead the sheriff’s office. I want to make Parker County Sheriff’s Office a value-driven professional organization dedicated to building a quality of life community through mutual trust, leadership, integrity, excellence, and personalized service. We will treat all persons with dignity and respect and a sense of fair play.