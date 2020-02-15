Bearcats win at home against Cooper

After a close first quarter, the Aledo Bearcats overwhelmed visiting Abilene Cooper 62-47 in a District 5-5A basketball game Friday night.

Cooper led 14-13 after the first quarter, but the ‘Cats came out hot in the second, putting up 18 points and led 31-23 going into the locker room.

The hot streak continued in the third when Max Newell scored 11 of his game-high 20 points, and the Bearcats increased their lead to 50-35.

Cole Nitsch added 15 points for the Bearcats, and Daniel Sohn was also in double figures with 11. Other scorers were Jason Llewellyn (9), Chase Becker (5), and Hunter Lucas (2).

Read more about the Bearcats in the Feb. 21 issue of The Community News.