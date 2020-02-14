1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats’ ongoing state-record of consecutive district wins sits at 91

Blaze Mayes lines up during Aledo’s 91st consecutive win at Arlington Seguin on Nov. 8, 2019.

By Tony Eierdam
The Community News

It began in October of 2007, a week after the Aledo Bearcats suffered a controversial 35-28 loss at Everman, which was, ironically, the second district loss in a row for the ‘Cats that season.

They have not only not lost back-to-back district games since then, but have actually not lost a single district contest since that Everman game in 2007.

That would be 91 consecutive district wins, the last eight coming in 2019 with District 4-5A victories over Burleson Centennial, Everman, Midlothian, Burleson, Cleburne, Waco University, Joshua, and Arlington Seguin.

In the 91 wins — also believed to be a national record — the average score has been 55-17 in favor of the Bearcats.

There have been three decent chances for opponents to have stopped this district winning streak, but each time the threat ended with the numbers on Aledo’s side of the scoreboard larger than its opponent. 

In 2008, Saginaw actually enjoyed a one-point lead in the first quarter in a game at Saginaw, but Aledo ended up winning by two touchdowns.

In 2018 at Midlothian, the Panthers and Bearcats were tied 21-21 at the half, but Aledo rolled in the second half to come away with a 48-29 victory.

In the 2019 season — in easily the biggest scare of this winning streak — Midlothian had a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats scored on a last-minute drive for the game-tying touchdown that sent the game to overtime.

In OT, Aledo junior cornerback Demarco Roberts stripped the ball from a Midlothian ball carrier and hustling Nathen Fingar scooped up the loose pigskin and raced 82 yards to a game-winning touchdown to keep the streak alive.

There have been other games close at the half — including a tie score of 20-20 at Burleson Centennial in 2014 that ended up a 55-27 win — but most of the time Aledo ran away with those games in the second half.

In Aledo’s new UIL district this fall, the Bearcats have the potential to take the streak to 98 wins after conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

But as for now, the state’s longest consecutive district wins streak sits at 91 and resides in Aledo.

Aledo Bearcats District Win Streak
2007  
at Alvarado 38-14
vs Joshua 59-7
at Cleburne 55-7
vs Mineral Wells 52-6
at Crowley 42-14
   
2008  
at Brewer 49-7
vs Boswell 44-0
vs Azle 42-0
at Saginaw 22-7
vs Springtown 63-7
at Mineral Wells 61-7
vs Birdville 42-7
   
2009  
vs Brewer 66-13
at Boswell 38-12
at Azle 49-7
vs Saginaw 55-10
at Springtown 48-21
vs Mineral Wells 34-9
at Birdville 48-13
   
2010  
vs Keller Timber Creek 64-0
at Springtown 62-21
at Byron Nelson 66-9
vs Boswell 63-17
at Azle 73-0
vs Birdville 40-17
at Brewer 48-0
   
2011  
at Keller Timber Creek 62-17
vs Springtown 83-21
vs Byron Nelson 50-7
at Boswell 73-30
vs Azle 49-3
at Birdville 67-42
vs Brewer 59-14
   
2012  
vs Arlington Heights 45-2
at South Hills 49-0
vs O.D. Wyatt 45-9
at Western Hills 56-0
vs Southwest 24-8
at Granbury 63-0
vs Trimble Tech 58-6
   
2013  
at Arlington Heights 84-7
vs South Hills 77-16
at O.D. Wyatt 84-7
vs Western Hills 91-0
at Southwest 59-13
vs Granbury 72-6
at Trimble Tech 66-10
   
2014  
vs Joshua 68-6
at Burleson Centennial 55-27
vs Everman 38-17
vs Crowley 42-20
at Burleson 73-7
vs Granbury 59-0
at Cleburne 63-28
   
2015  
at Joshua 70-0
vs Burleson Centennial 49-21
at Everman 35-14
at Crowley 42-7
vs Burleson 70-14
at Granbury 68-0
vs Cleburne 70-19
   
2016  
at Chisholm Trail 69-0
vs Saginaw 70-7
vs Azle 69-0
at Eaton 59-14
vs Brewer 67-24
at Northwest 61-27
vs Boswell 49-24
   
2017  
vs Chisholm Trail 56-7
vs Saginaw 52-7
at Azle 50-0
vs Eaton 52-13
at Brewer 59-7
vs Northwest 48-0
at Boswell 35-26
   
2018  
at Burleson Centennial 63-16
vs Everman 52-6
at Midlothian 48-29
vs Burleson 46-6
at Cleburne 56-20
vs Waco University 66-0
at Joshua 58-14
vs Arlington Seguin 49-7
   
2019  
vs Burleson Centennial 63-30
at Everman 42-13
vs Midlothian (OT) 34-28
at Burleson 57-21
vs Cleburne 45-0
at Waco University 77-10
vs Joshua 42-0
at Arlington Seguin 56-13

