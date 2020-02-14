Bearcats’ ongoing state-record of consecutive district wins sits at 91

By Tony Eierdam

The Community News

It began in October of 2007, a week after the Aledo Bearcats suffered a controversial 35-28 loss at Everman, which was, ironically, the second district loss in a row for the ‘Cats that season.

They have not only not lost back-to-back district games since then, but have actually not lost a single district contest since that Everman game in 2007.

That would be 91 consecutive district wins, the last eight coming in 2019 with District 4-5A victories over Burleson Centennial, Everman, Midlothian, Burleson, Cleburne, Waco University, Joshua, and Arlington Seguin.

In the 91 wins — also believed to be a national record — the average score has been 55-17 in favor of the Bearcats.

There have been three decent chances for opponents to have stopped this district winning streak, but each time the threat ended with the numbers on Aledo’s side of the scoreboard larger than its opponent.

In 2008, Saginaw actually enjoyed a one-point lead in the first quarter in a game at Saginaw, but Aledo ended up winning by two touchdowns.

In 2018 at Midlothian, the Panthers and Bearcats were tied 21-21 at the half, but Aledo rolled in the second half to come away with a 48-29 victory.

In the 2019 season — in easily the biggest scare of this winning streak — Midlothian had a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats scored on a last-minute drive for the game-tying touchdown that sent the game to overtime.

In OT, Aledo junior cornerback Demarco Roberts stripped the ball from a Midlothian ball carrier and hustling Nathen Fingar scooped up the loose pigskin and raced 82 yards to a game-winning touchdown to keep the streak alive.

There have been other games close at the half — including a tie score of 20-20 at Burleson Centennial in 2014 that ended up a 55-27 win — but most of the time Aledo ran away with those games in the second half.

In Aledo’s new UIL district this fall, the Bearcats have the potential to take the streak to 98 wins after conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

But as for now, the state’s longest consecutive district wins streak sits at 91 and resides in Aledo.