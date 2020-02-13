Bearcats, Ladycats each win respective District 4-5A soccer openers

In games postponed one day due to foul weather, both the Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats soccer teams won their respective District 4-5A openers over Abilene Wylie.

Bearcats 4, Wylie 0

Dylan Dobransky scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Bearcats to a 4-0 win over Abilene Wylie Wednesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Dobransky scored nearly six minutes into the match off an assist from Tyler Oetinger.

Aledo continued to put pressure on the Wylie defenders but could not find the net again in the first half as the ‘Cats took a one-goal lead at the break.

Almost two minutes into the second half the Bearcats increased their lead to 2-0 when leading scorer Clay Murador scored from 10 yards in front of the net off an assist from Dobransky.

Later in the half Tommy Breaux was awarded a free kick from 43 years out, and on the rebound Oetinger slammed home a goal for a 3-0 cushion.

Aledo closed the scoring with 18:43 left to play on a goal from Dobransky from 12 yards on the right side.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday against Wichita Falls High School at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Ladycats 3, Abilene Wylie 1

Aledo sophomore and leading scorer Ashlyn Laughley scored all three goals to lead the Ladycats to a 3-1 win over Abilene Wylie Wednesday night at Wylie High School.

McKenna Vela recorded two assists, while Grace Ornelas added a helper.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Wichita Falls High School.