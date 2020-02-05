Alicia Pittman

Alicia Fern (Jones) Pittman, 81, passed away on January 31, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. One of her last phrases was “God is good.” Her steadfast faith was a beautiful influence on all who knew her.

Alicia was born on April 10, 1938, to Dan and Fay Jones in Columbia, Mississippi. She grew up in Belzoni, Mississippi, fondly known as the Heart of the Delta. She attended Mississippi College where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and met her husband George Pittman. The couple was married for 53 years until George died of pancreatic cancer in 2014.

Alicia and George moved to several college towns throughout their marriage. In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Alicia taught kindergarten at Middle Tennessee State University for the professors and staff’s children. They next moved to Brownwood, Texas, where Alicia served as an executive assistant at Howard Payne University for six years. Alicia finished her career working as the executive assistant to the president of the Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi for 20 years.

Alicia always had a passion for travel and service. She and George took many trips together around the United States and overseas. They served on mission trips to Morocco, London, Spain, China, Mexico, and Egypt, as well as several places in the United States including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont. They also traveled to England and Scotland for many years working with undergraduate students from Mississippi College.

After retiring to Aledo to be closer to family, Alicia volunteered locally at Church at the Crossing, Broadway Baptist Church, the East Parker County Center of Hope, and the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, where she served as a docent. Alicia received the Volunteer of the Year award from the Doss Center in 2018. Recently, the Center of Hope honored Alicia and George by dedicating the “Pittman Client Advisor Room” at its new location in Weatherford.

Alicia was a devoted church member in many different congregations. Her involvement included participating in Bible studies, singing in the choir, playing in the Joy Strummers ukulele group, attending Sunday School class at Church at the Crossing, serving on mission trips, being a prayer warrior, playing the piano, playing the organ, being a member of the interfaith Daughters of Abraham, and contributing to several women’s organizations.

Alicia was a gracious hostess and enjoyed entertaining large groups in her home, especially for Game Days with her friends in the Parker County Women’s and Newcomers Club. She started the “Friends Connecting” sub-group and enjoyed playing Mahjong each month with her friends in the club. The Club honored Alicia with the Woman of the Year award in 2015.

Alicia loved spending time with her family and enjoyed taking them to cultural events in the community. Alicia especially loved taking them to the Kimbell Art Museum where she was a member. Alicia and George attended numerous sporting events, piano recitals, and dance competitions in support of their four grandchildren.

Alicia is survived by her son Greg Pittman and wife Angie of Round Rock Texas; daughter Patti Pittman Gough and husband Norman of Aledo, Texas; and grandchildren Tara Gough Avants and husband Lance of West, Texas; Victoria Pittman Fay and husband Derrek of Pflugerville, Texas; Ali Pittman of Round Rock, Texas; Travis Gough of Aledo, Texas; sister Danny Fay Sullivan of Knoxville, Tennessee; and brother Dr. Thomas Jones of Alexandria, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alicia’s honor to the East Parker County Center of Hope, the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, or Mississippi College.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Church at the Crossing in Aledo with visitation to follow.

February 7, 2020