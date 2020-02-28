Aledo soccer teams face Abilene Wylie in 4-5A action; baseball, golf at home

There is plenty going on concerning Aledo High School sports, headlined by three sports playing at home today.

The Aledo soccer teams will continue District 4-5A play today against Abilene Wylie.

The first-place Ladycats will host Abilene Wylie at 7 p.m. in 4-5A soccer action at Bearcat Stadium, while the Bearcats soccer team, in second place, will travel to Abilene Wylie for a 7 p.m. start.

The state-ranked No. 7 Bearcats baseball team will play two games today in their home tournament.

The Bearcats will face Burleson at 10:30 a.m. at the AHS baseball field and will return to the diamond at 6:45 p.m. to face Saginaw.

The Aledo High School boys golf team is hosting a tournament today at Split Rail Links and Golf Club. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.