Aledo soccer teams face Abilene Wylie in 4-5A action; baseball, golf at home

20 hours ago
Photo by Chris D'Avino

There is plenty going on concerning Aledo High School sports, headlined by three sports playing at home today.

The Aledo soccer teams will continue District 4-5A play today against Abilene Wylie.

The first-place Ladycats will host Abilene Wylie at 7 p.m. in 4-5A soccer action at Bearcat Stadium, while the Bearcats soccer team, in second place, will travel to Abilene Wylie for a 7 p.m. start.

The state-ranked No. 7 Bearcats baseball team will play two games today in their home tournament.

The Bearcats will face Burleson at 10:30 a.m. at the AHS baseball field and will return to the diamond at 6:45 p.m. to face Saginaw.

The Aledo High School boys golf team is hosting a tournament today at Split Rail Links and Golf Club. The tournament will conclude on Saturday with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

