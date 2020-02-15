1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Aledo senior Elijah Sohn wins boys’ 200 freestyle with state-record time; earns bronze in 100 freestyle at 5A state swim meet

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn poses on the stand with his gold medal after winning the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race in the finals of the Class 5A Swimming and Diving State Meet Saturday at the Lee and Joe Jamal Texas Swimming Center in Austin. Sohn broke a Class 5A state record with a time of 1:37.02. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn defended his boys’ 200-yard freestyle title with a Class 5A state-record time of 1:37.02 while also earning a bronze medal in the 100 freestyle Saturday at the Class 5A Swimming and Diving State Meet at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Sohn, who was two-tenths of a second short of a Class 5A state record in Friday’s 200-yard freestyle preliminary race, bested the state record in Saturday’s final by 17/100th seconds. The record was set in 2017 by Grant Reed of Austin.

“I started off fast and really hurt the last 50 (yards),” Sohn said of the 200. “But it was a good hurt. I brought it home with all I had. I thought it was a good race. I was definitely thing about breaking the state record, and it was fun to get it.”

In the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, Sohn was in fourth place at the halfway point but rallied to finish third with a time of 44.90.

“I was gassed after the 200,” Sohn said. “On the last 50 (of the 100) I just stuck my head down and gave it everything I had left.”

For the complete story of the state meet see the Feb. 21 issue of The Community News.

Class 5A State Meet

Boys 200 Freestyle

1 – Elijah Sohn 1:37.02

2 – Corby Furrer 1:38.25

2 – Juan Ceresa 1:38.25

Boys 100 Freestyle

1 – Connor Foote 44.75

2 – Kraig Bray 44.81

3 – Elijah Sohn 44.90

