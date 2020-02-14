1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Aledo senior Elijah Sohn advances to finals in boys’ 200-, 100-yard freestyle at 5A state meet

18 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior Hannah Farmer springs off the block during the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay Friday during preliminaries at the state swim meet in Austin. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn qualified for the finals in the boys’ 200- and 100-yard freestyle races during preliminary races at the Class 5A Swimming and Diving State Meet Friday morning at the Lee and Joe Jamal Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

The Top 8 times from preliminary races advance to the state finals on Saturday. Places 9-16 during preliminaries advance to Saturday’s consolation finals.

Sohn not only had the top time in the 200 freestyle race at 1:37.39, but also fell just two-tenths short of the state record. He also qualified for the 100 freestyle with the top time of 44.74.

Two Aledo girls and the AHS girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Abby Morrison, Maddie Edwards, Hanah Terrell and Hannah Farmer also competed in preliminary races.

Freshman Ava Willis finished 20th in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.21, and sophomore Maddie Edwards placed 20th with a time of 1:09.79.

The Swimcats girls’ 200 freestyle relay team placed seventh in their heat, but the team was ruled with a disqualification after the race.

Finals will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Aledo results

(Preliminaries)

Elijah Sohn – 1st, boys’ 200 freestyle, 137:39

Ava Willis – 20th, girls’ 50 butterfly, 1:00.21

Elijah Sohn – 1st, boys’ 100 freestyle, 44.74

Girls 200 freestyle relay – DQ

Maddie Edwards – girls’ 100 breaststroke, 20th, 1:09.70

Aledo swimmer in finals

Elijah Sohn – boys 200-yard freestyle; boys’ 100-yard freestyle

Aledo senior Elijah Sohn, shown in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race, advanced to the Class 5A state meet finals in both the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races. Photo by Tony Eierdam

