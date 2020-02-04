1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Aledo hoops teams host Abilene Wylie today; game times changed to afternoon

22 hours ago
2 Min Read

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will host Abilene Wylie today in District 4-5A competition, and the games have been moved from this evening to this afternoon to avoid incoming weather.

The Ladycats and Lady Bulldogs will tip off at 4:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym followed by the Bearcats/Bulldogs matchup at approximately 6 p.m.

The sub-varsity games have been canceled.

The Ladycats are not only looking to avenge an earlier four-point loss to Wylie, but a win will also inch Aledo closer to the top of the district standings.

Currently, the Ladycats are one loss behind in the loss column to district leaders Wichita Falls Rider, Abilene Cooper and Wylie.

In the boys’ game, the stakes are simple. The Bearcats and Bulldogs are playing for outright second place in the standings and a chance to creep up on district-leader Rider, which has a bye today.

An Aledo win would also complete a sweep of Wylie.

Please check here or The Community News Facebook page for results.

District 4-5A basketball

Girls

Abilene Wylie                    4-2

Abilene Cooper                 4-2

WF Rider                           4-2

Aledo                                2-3

Wichita Falls HS                0-5

Boys

WF Rider                          4-0

Aledo                               2-2

Abilene Wylie                  2-2

Wichita Falls HS              1-3

Abilene Cooper               1-3

Today: Abilene Wylie at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Cooper; Wichita Falls Rider, bye.

Events Calendar

« February 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Mon 17

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 17 @ 11:30 am
Tue 18

Candidate Forum at Aledo High (Date Change)

February 18 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm