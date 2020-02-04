Aledo hoops teams host Abilene Wylie today; game times changed to afternoon

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will host Abilene Wylie today in District 4-5A competition, and the games have been moved from this evening to this afternoon to avoid incoming weather.

The Ladycats and Lady Bulldogs will tip off at 4:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym followed by the Bearcats/Bulldogs matchup at approximately 6 p.m.

The sub-varsity games have been canceled.

The Ladycats are not only looking to avenge an earlier four-point loss to Wylie, but a win will also inch Aledo closer to the top of the district standings.

Currently, the Ladycats are one loss behind in the loss column to district leaders Wichita Falls Rider, Abilene Cooper and Wylie.

In the boys’ game, the stakes are simple. The Bearcats and Bulldogs are playing for outright second place in the standings and a chance to creep up on district-leader Rider, which has a bye today.

An Aledo win would also complete a sweep of Wylie.

Please check here or The Community News Facebook page for results.

District 4-5A basketball

Girls

Abilene Wylie 4-2

Abilene Cooper 4-2

WF Rider 4-2

Aledo 2-3

Wichita Falls HS 0-5

Boys

WF Rider 4-0

Aledo 2-2

Abilene Wylie 2-2

Wichita Falls HS 1-3

Abilene Cooper 1-3

Today: Abilene Wylie at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Cooper; Wichita Falls Rider, bye.