Aledo district soccer openers moved to Wednesday

Aledo boys’ head coach Derek Vierling announced a change in the District 4-5A soccer schedule.

Due to forecasted heavy rains Tuesday evening, the Bearcats and Ladycats matches against Abilene Wylie in the District 4-5A openers have been moved to Wednesday.

The Bearcats will face Abilene Wylie on Wednesday at Bearcats Stadium. The junior varsity match will begin at 5 p.m. with the varsity match starting 20 minutes following the conclusion of the JV game.

The Ladycats will travel to Abilene Wylie on Wednesday in a varsity-only match that starts at 5 p.m.