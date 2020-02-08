Ladycats inch closer to top of 4-5A standings with win over Wichita Falls; Bearcats clinch playoff spot

Jumping out to a big lead and never looking back, the Aledo Ladycats ran past Wichita Falls High School, 46-23, Friday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Wichita Falls.

The win elevates the Ladycats’ district mark to 4-3, while Old High falls to 0-7. In other girls’ 4-5A action Friday night, Wichita Falls Rider (5-2) defeated Abilene Cooper (5-3), while Abilene Wylie (4-3) had the night off.

Eleven Ladycats figured in the scoring, led by Audrey Pearce with nine points. The junior post also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Also scoring were Haley Herrin and Addyson Hebel, each with six points, Kylie Anderson with five, Raylee McDonald, Kalen Atonio and Presley Hull, each with four, Sophie Smith with three, Riley Sale and Abby Morrison, each with two, and Melia Miller with one.

The Ladycats bolted to a 16-4 lead after the opening quarter and led 28-17 at the half. Aledo outscored Old High 8-5 in the third period to take a 36-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Ladycats will conclude district play Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls Rider.

Bearcats 57, Wichita Falls HS 40

Aledo seniors Cole Nitsch and Max Newell combined for 34 points to lead the Bearcats to a convincing 57-40 victory over Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game at Wichita Falls.

The win – which clinches a playoff spot for Aledo – evens the Bearcats’ district record at 3-3, while WFHS drops to 1-5.

Nitsch led the Bearcats with a game-high 19 points while adding a team-high seven rebounds.

Also scoring were Newell with 15 points, Chase Becker with nine, Reid Dietrich with five, Jason Llewellyn with four, Cade Harris with three and Hunter Lucas with two.

The Bearcats led 19-12 after the first quarter and, thanks to a 17-6 run in the second quarter, took a 36-18 lead at the half.

Wichita Falls outscored Aledo 11-10 in the third period as the Bearcats owned a 46-29 advantage as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats will continue district play Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls Rider.