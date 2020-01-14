Wayne Robert Miles

Mr. Wayne Robert Miles, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence in Aledo.

Mr. Miles was born on September 27, 1930, in Torrance, California, to Mr. James Henry Orem Miles and Mrs. Ila Margaret Jones Miles. Mr. Miles was a retired Civil Engineer from F.A.A. Airports of the U.S. Government. He was a very Godly man that loved to share his faith with everyone through testimony and being a Gideon.

Mr. Miles was an individual everyone loved to be around due to his fun-loving spirit. One of Mr. Miles’ life lessons to teach was that education is important. He wanted everyone to achieve their highest potential by being tenacious and never giving up.

Mr. Miles is survived by his two daughters, Kristyne (William) Bell of Aledo and Robyne (Craig) Batson of Atoka, Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren: Rachel (Christopher) Miller of Blaine, Washington, David Bell, Hannah Bell, Elisabeth Bell, Sarah Bell, Daniel Bell, Jonathan (Hannah Marie) Bell, Nathaniel Bell, Rebekah Bell, Abigail Bell, Matthew Bell, all of Aledo; Karyne (William) Cross, Jeremiah Batson, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Joshua Batson of Atoka; and six great-grandchildren, William Christopher Miller, Claire Elise Miller, Robert Lee Miller, Kate Lauryn Miller, James Henry Miller, all of Blaine, and baby Bell of Aledo.

Mr. Miles was proceeded in death by his wife Rosemary Cain Miles of Oxford, Miss.; his parents, James Henry Orem Miles and Ila Margaret Jones Miles, both of Greenwood, Miss.; one brother, Jack Orem Miles of Kosciusko, Miss.; and a close friend, Barbara Haire of Olive Branch, Miss.

A funeral service was held on December 27, 2019, at Coleman Funeral Home in Oxford, Miss. Interment was at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Donations and memorials in honor of Mr. Wayne Robert Miles may be made to The Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate) and Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of Gracewood Baptist Church (8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672).

The Community News

January 17, 2020