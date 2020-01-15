Third-quarter rally sends Aledo Bearcats past TCA Eagles, 60-34

Aledo went on a 15-2 run in the third quarter to break open a close game as the Bearcats ran past the Trinity Christian Academy Eagles, 60-34, Tuesday night in a boys’ non-district basketball game and a battle of East Parker County schools.

The win raises Aledo’s record to 12-9, while TCA falls to 13-7.

Daniel Sohn led the Bearcats with a16 points, while Malen Baldridge led the Eagles with 14 points.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter. TCA, coached by former Aledo Bearcat Dayton Sheridan, began the second quarter with a 9-4 run to take a 17-12 lead with 4:33 left in the half.

But Aledo came back and closed the second quarter with a 13-0 run to take a 25-17 lead at the break.

Aledo scored 21 points in the third period while holding TCA to six points to take a 46-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

