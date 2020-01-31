1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Soccer Ladycats, Bearcats face Mineral Wells on Senior Night; basketball Ladycats at home in non-district game

1 day ago
1 Min Read

Senior Night will be celebrated today at Bearcat Stadium when the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams host Mineral Wells today in non-district matches.

The Ladycats and Lady Rams will begin play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ match at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Across the street at the AHS gym. the Ladycats varsity basketball team will host Argyle Liberty Christian at 6 p.m.

Also, the Aledo Swimcats are at regional competition in Mansfield. The finals will be held Saturday at the Mansfield ISD natatorium beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Class 5A state Swimming and Diving Meet will be held Feb. 14-15 in Austin.

The Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will return to district play Tuesday at home against Abilene Wylie.

Events Calendar

« February 2020 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Sat 01

Bid the Sound

February 1 @ 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sat 01

TCA presents Aladdin Jr.

February 1 @ 7:00 pm
Mon 03

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 3 @ 11:30 am
Mon 03

Celebrating Greatness event (Rescheduled)

February 3 @ 6:00 pm
Mon 17

Rotary Club of Aledo

February 17 @ 11:30 am
Tue 18

Candidate Forum at Aledo High (Date Change)

February 18 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

February 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm