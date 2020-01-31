Soccer Ladycats, Bearcats face Mineral Wells on Senior Night; basketball Ladycats at home in non-district game

Senior Night will be celebrated today at Bearcat Stadium when the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams host Mineral Wells today in non-district matches.

The Ladycats and Lady Rams will begin play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ match at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Across the street at the AHS gym. the Ladycats varsity basketball team will host Argyle Liberty Christian at 6 p.m.

Also, the Aledo Swimcats are at regional competition in Mansfield. The finals will be held Saturday at the Mansfield ISD natatorium beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Class 5A state Swimming and Diving Meet will be held Feb. 14-15 in Austin.

The Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will return to district play Tuesday at home against Abilene Wylie.