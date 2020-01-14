Randy Carol Dugan, born April 1, 1959, in Fort Worth, passed away on January 7, 2020, in San Antonio.

Randy is survived by wife Charlotte; daughters Amanda Maloney (husband Grant) and Sarah Maxwell; grandchildren Cullen, Davin, Keira, and Eva; parents O.C. and Glennetta Dugan; sister Sheri Flowers; and brother Toby Dugan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents T.P. and Delilah Phillips, and Lorene Dugan-Cox.

Randy married Charlotte in 1980. His daughters and grandchildren were the joy of his life. Randy worked hard for his family, he enjoyed sports, he loved people and he never met a stranger.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 18 at Northwest Church of Christ, 9681 W Loop 1604 N in San Antonio.

The Community News

January 17, 2020