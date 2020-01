The Weatherford/Parker County Branch of the NAACP hosted its 28th annual MLK Jr. Day celebration on Monday at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center.

After an opening prayer ant the singing of the Negro National Anthem, Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall welcomed guests.

Several cast members provided a tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. by way of quotes, poetry readings, and in song.

Scholastic awards were presented to students who entered Artistic Expression and Essay contests.