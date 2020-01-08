Ladycats run past Godley, 40-19, in final tune-up before District 4-5A play begins

Paced by a 14-2 run in the second quarter, the Aledo Ladycats cruised to a 40-19 victory over Godley Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district basketball game at Godley.

The Ladycats trailed 5-0 to begin the game but trailed just 7-5 after the first quarter.

But paced by six points from point guard Riley Sale and five points from post Audrey Pearce, the Ladycats scored 14 points in the second quarter while holding Godley to two to take a 19-9 lead at the half.

The Ladycats went on a 14-4 run in the third period – thanks in part to a three-pointer each from Sale, Haley Herrin and Addyson Hebel – to take a 32-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sale and Hebel each finished with nine points to lead Aledo, with post Raylee McDonald adding eight to go along with a game-high eight rebounds.

Also scoring were Herrin with seven points, Pearce with five and Presley Hull with two.

The Ladycats will open District 4-5A play at home Friday against Abilene Cooper.

For more on this game see the Jan. 10 issue of The Community News.