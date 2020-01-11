Ladycats come back to down Abilene Cooper, 50-45, in girls’ District 4-5A hoops opener

Aledo used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to come back from an eight-point deficit as the Ladycats defeated the Abilene Cooper Lady Cougars, 50-45, in the girls’ District 4-5A basketball opener Friday night at AHS.

The win gives the Ladycats a 1-0 district mark. Aledo has a bye on Tuesday and will return to 4-5A action on Friday, Jan. 17 at Abilene Wylie.

Trailing 19-11 in the second quarter, the Ladycats went on a 14-0 run – thanks in part by six points each by Riley Sale and Addyson Hebel – to take a 25-19 lead. Cooper closed the first-half scoring by connecting on one of two free throws to cut the Ladycats’ lead to 25-20 at the half.

Aledo outscored Cooper 11-9 in the third period to take a 36-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sale and Haley Herrin each scored 10 points to lead the Ladycats. Also scoring were Hebel with eight points, Audrey Pearce with seven, Kalen Atonio with six, Kylie Anderson with five and Raylee McDonald with four.

Pearce led the Ladycats on the glass with eight rebounds, including four offensive boards.