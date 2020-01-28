1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats, Bearcats hoops teams each play at Abilene Cooper as District 4-5A action continues today

23 hours ago
Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 4-5A play today at Abilene Cooper High School.

The Ladycats defeated Cooper in the first meeting between the two teams in the girls’ district opener. It was the only loss suffered by the Lady Cougars in the first half of 4-5A play.

Tipoff is at 6:15 p.m. at Cooper High School.

The Bearcats need a win over the Cougars to stay near or at the top in 4-5A, having suffered their first league loss Friday at Wichita Falls Rider.

The tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

For results check this website or The Community News Facebook or Twitter pages.

District 4-5A

Girls

Abilene Cooper                 3-1

WF Rider                           3-1

Abilene Wylie                   2-2

Aledo                                2-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-4

Boys

WF Rider                           2-0

Aledo                                 2-1

Abilene Wylie                    1-1

Wichita Falls HS                1-2

Abilene Cooper                 0-2

Today: Aledo at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls Rider; Wichita Falls High School, bye.

