John Chase

John Edward Chase, 73, of Aledo passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

John was born December 7, 1946, and was the only adoptive son of Johnny Edward Burgoon and Margaret English Burgoon. Upon the death of Johnny, Margaret married Hubert L. Chase.

John graduated from Paschal High School in 1964 and received a B.S. in civil engineering from Texas Tech University in 1969.

While at Texas Tech, he met the love of his life, Pamela Lee Aiken, and they were married April 4, 1969. God blessed them with two children, both of whom have accepted the Lord as their Savior, as have their wives and children.

John spent most of his career at the Texas Department of Transportation, where he designed bridges and led engineers in Fort Worth for 32 years. He was also an accomplished craftsman and machinist, resulting in a carpentry and custom knifemaking businesses. He pursued and mastered varied interests throughout his entire life, including archery, target shooting, photography, art, and music.

However, John’s real passion was investing in the life of other men to help them become better husbands, fathers, and spiritual leaders. He loved serving as an elder at Trinity Bible Church and spending time in his shop ministry, where fathers and a son or daughter would spend a day making a custom knife and learning biblical truths along the way. He enjoyed his time outdoors and spending time with his grandkids.

To the very end he was proud to be used by the Lord to speak to others about his faith.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Pam of 51 years; his son Brian and his wife Terri and their children Austin, Andrew, and Caroline; his son David and his wife Misty and their children Aby and Ryan; sister-in-law Jan Ross and her husband Wendol; brother-in-law Mark Aiken and his wife Teena; and numerous nieces, cousins, extended family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life service and reception was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Trinity Bible Church in Willow Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Bible Church’s outreach fund designated in his name (https://trinitybible.com/resources/give/) or to ELIC to support the international work of family member Abby Jarvis (www.elic.org/support/abbyjarvis).

January 24, 2020