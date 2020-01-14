Gerhard E. Kleinschmidt, 77, passed away on January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Gerhard was born in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 1942, to Fritz Kleinschmidt and Anita Pieper Kleinschmidt. He moved to the United States when he was 12 and graduated high school in Pendleton, Oregon. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years during the Vietnam War. At the end of his service, he attended Texas Christian University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in business, then went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 1969. For the next seven years he worked for the Federal Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Gerhard then moved to Tarrant County where he worked as a federal prosecutor for several years.

In 1984 he transitioned into private practice, becoming one of the most highly-regarded federal criminal law attorneys in the nation. In 1990, he moved to Aledo and developed the 4K Ranch, which became his passion and home sweet home. His favorite hobbies included anything outdoors, especially on his ranch, such as working cattle, trimming trees, building fences, and making hay. He also enjoyed boating, music, and reading, but above all, spending time with family. Gerhard also spent a lot of time serving the community, by serving as mayor of Annetta South for more than 10 years.

Gerhard was preceded in death by his parents and by his grandson, Travis Kleinschmidt.

Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Gwen Kleinschmidt; sons, Jerry Kleinschmidt and Robert Kleinschmidt; daughters, Shay Mora and Erika Howard; six grandchildren, Wrenn, Collin, Alyse, Brett, Adeline, and Quinn; great-grandson, Hudson; brother, Edward Kleinschmidt; and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at The Fort Worth Club, 306 W. 7th Street in Fort Worth.

Should friends and family desire, contributions in Gerhard’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/donate, and any floral arrangements can be made through Blossoms on the Brick.

The Community News

January 17, 2020