Gennifer Maurine Tokheim

Gennifer Maurine Tokheim, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 22, 2020. 

Gennifer was born in Fort Worth on January 27, 1960. She was a long-time resident of Fort Worth, and a graduate of Arlington Heights High School. The most important things to Gennifer were family and friends. 

Gennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents. 

Survivors include her husband, Howard Tokheim; son, Alan Tokheim of Willow Park; mother, Joan Gordon Traver; father, Tommy Gordon and wife, Penny; brothers, Greg Gordon and wife, Elva and Robert Smith and wife, Kally; niece, Kaylee Williams and husband, Colt; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Dedicate your donation in memory of Gennifer Tokheim.

January 31, 2020

