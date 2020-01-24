1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




First place on line for Aledo hoops teams as District 4-5A action continues today at WF Rider

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 4-5A action today at Wichita Falls Rider, and both games have first-place implications.

The Ladycats are 2-1 in district play and one-half game behind first-place Abilene Cooper. The state-ranked No. 2 Rider Lady Raiders come into the contest with a 2-1 league record after suffering a loss to Cooper.

The winner will move into a tie for first place as Cooper – which suffered its lone district loss to Aledo – has a bye today.

Tip off is set for 6:15 p.m.

First place is also on the line in boys’ District 4-5A basketball action when the Aledo Bearcats travel to Wichita Falls to face the Rider Raiders.

The Bearcats bring a 2-0 district mark into the contest, while Rider is 1-0. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

District 4-5A

Girls

Abilene Cooper                3-1

Aledo                                2-1

WF Rider                           2-1

Abilene Wylie                   1-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-3

Boys

Aledo                                2-0

WF Rider                           1-0

Wichita Falls HS                1-1

Abilene Wylie                    0-1

Abilene Cooper                 0-2

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls Rider; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls High School.

