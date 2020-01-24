First place on line for Aledo hoops teams as District 4-5A action continues today at WF Rider

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 4-5A action today at Wichita Falls Rider, and both games have first-place implications.
The Ladycats are 2-1 in district play and one-half game behind first-place Abilene Cooper. The state-ranked No. 2 Rider Lady Raiders come into the contest with a 2-1 league record after suffering a loss to Cooper.
The winner will move into a tie for first place as Cooper – which suffered its lone district loss to Aledo – has a bye today.
Tip off is set for 6:15 p.m.
First place is also on the line in boys’ District 4-5A basketball action when the Aledo Bearcats travel to Wichita Falls to face the Rider Raiders.
The Bearcats bring a 2-0 district mark into the contest, while Rider is 1-0. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Check this site or The Community News Facebook or Twitter pages for results.
District 4-5A
Girls
Abilene Cooper 3-1
Aledo 2-1
WF Rider 2-1
Abilene Wylie 1-2
Wichita Falls HS 0-3
Boys
Aledo 2-0
WF Rider 1-0
Wichita Falls HS 1-1
Abilene Wylie 0-1
Abilene Cooper 0-2
Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls Rider; Abilene Wylie at Wichita Falls High School.
