Dorothy Ann Barker

Dorothy Barker passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Dorothy was born December 1, 1930, in Seymour, Texas, to Walter Knox Keck and Viola Griffith Keck.

After graduation from Seymour High School, Dorothy worked for a couple of companies and ended her career after more than 20 years with Bailey Grain Company in Fort Worth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Walter Keck; brothers, Fred and Leroy Keck; and husband of 63 years, Lon W. Barker.

Survivors include sons, Rick Smith and Larry Barker; daughter, Carla Duke and husband, John, of Aledo; grandchildren, Tammie Barker and John Alexander Duke; great grandchildren, Christian Castenada, Maili Saunders and husband, Austin, Michael Lutz; great-great grandchild, Cage Saunders.

A service was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Road in Fort Worth.

The Community News

January 17, 2010