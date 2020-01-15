Here’s a slightly speeded-up view of scenes from the demolition of the Willow Park Municipal Building on Jan. 9. You can read more and get some history in the Jan. 17 issue of The Community News.
Willow Park Municipal Building Demolition
16 hours ago
1 Min Read
About the author
admin
