Bearcats move to 2-0 in district after win over Wichita Falls; Ladycats run past Lady Coyotes

Aledo senior post Cole Nitsch scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Bearcats to a 52-35 victory over Wichita Falls High School in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game Tuesday night at Aledo.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 2-0, while Old High suffers its first league loss and sits at 1-1.

Aledo will continue district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls Rider.

Also enjoying a big game was senior forward Max Newell, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds, including four offensive boards.

Also scoring were Reid Dietrich with eight points, Jason Llewellyn with five, and Chase Becker and Hunter Lucas, each with two.

Aledo led 15-8 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half. Wichita Falls outscored the Bearcats 16-12 in the third quarter to cut the hosts’ lead to 36-33 after three periods.

With the game close, the Bearcats exploded offensively, outscoring the Coyotes 16-2 in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in district play.

Ladycats 86, Wichita Falls HS 2

Aledo did not allow a field goal on its was to an 84-point victory over the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes Tuesday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win elevates the Ladycats to 2-1 in district play, while Old High stays winless at 0-3.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:15 p.m. Friday at state-ranked No. 2 Wichita Falls Rider.

All 12 Ladycats scored, with Kylie Anderson and Addyson Hebel each scoring 13 points to lead AHS. Hebel also led the Ladycats with three three-pointers.

Also scoring were Riley Sale and Sophie Smith, each with 12 points, Audrey Pearce with 11, Presley Hull with eight, Laila Grubbs with five, Abby Morrison with four, Haley Herrin and Kalen Atonio, each with three, and Melia Miller with two.

The Ladycats led 23-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at the half. Aledo outscored Old High 24-2 in the third period to take a 65-2 lead into the fourth quarter.

