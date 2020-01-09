Aledo Workspace provides a flexible, comfortable work environment

The importance of a pleasant, efficient work environment cannot be overstated. But when you have a small business or office, options are often limited — too big, too expensive, too restrictive.

Aledo Workspace brings a new concept to east Parker County. Now open, Aledo Workspace offers a flexible, comfortable, and functional work environment with all of the amenities.

Flexible

If you just need a space with a desk, Aledo Workspace has it.

If you need your own desk, but don’t need an office, Aledo Workspace has it.

If you want your own office, Aledo Workspace has it.

Functional

The entire facility is equipped with high-speed internet and secure keycard access 24/7. Mail service is provided, as well as a copier and fax machine.

For those important meetings, there is a reserved meeting room with A/V equipment, including a conference telephone.

And if you need a landline phone, Aledo Workspace has a state-of-the-art system just for you.

Comfortable

You’ll relax the minute you walk into Aledo Workspace, which features a large common area with casual seating. Pour a cup of coffee in the large kitchen, or use the ice machine to prepare your favorite cold beverage, and then sit back and watch the large-screen TV.

At Aledo Workspace, we are here to help you and your business reach your full productive potential. Whether you are an independent entrepreneur, a new start-up, or a DFW business looking for a satellite location, Aledo Workspace has the right space for you.

Two businesses already call it home: the Westbrook Companies and The Community News. You can join them in a relaxed, collaborative environment.

Go by and visit 1015 Champions Drive in Aledo, call 817-386-1500, or visit www.aledoworkspace.com to see where it can take your business.