1187 Dental is your hometown choice for routine and emergency care

Meet the Dentist:

Dr. Michael Rezsofi is a Texas native from Fort Worth. He studied chemistry at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He graduated with honors in 2003 and earned his dental degree at the University of Colorado Health Sciences in Denver.

Upon graduation, Dr. Rezsofi found he much preferred treating and helping patients rather than researching in a laboratory as a career. After joining a practice in Granbury that shared his interest in the latest technologies in modern dentistry, he ventured on his own to create a smaller, more intimate patient/doctor atmosphere. He opened 1187 in 2011 and is proud to serve the residents of Aledo and the surrounding areas.

About our Services:

Eleven Eighty Seven Dental is always accepting new patients.

From routine care to a variety of cosmetic procedures to correct flaws, it’s our privilege to offer our patients in Aledo, Granbury, Weatherford and West Fort Worth comprehensive dental services to give you a beautiful and healthy smile.

As a courtesy, we inform you of the cost prior to beginning any treatment program. We are an in-network provider for most major dental PPO insurance plans. If you are not sure if you are covered, call us!

We accept cash, checks and all major credit cards. If you need or require a procedure that costs more than you can comfortably pay, we offer financing through CareCredit.

We also accept emergency patients and open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Routine Care:

Routine Dental Care is defined as a visit to the dentist once every six months for a thorough cleaning and exam, although it may be recommended that you visit more often, depending on your oral health. This is important! The health of your teeth and gums affects other systems of your body, so if your mouth isn’t healthy, the chance of you having problems with your stomach, digestive system, and even having heart problem goes way up! At Eleven Eighty Seven Dental, our routine care usually involves:

Medical history review

Examination of diagnostic x-rays (radiographs)

Oral cancer screening

Gum disease evaluation

Examination of tooth decay

Examination of existing restorations

Removal of calculus (tartar)

Removal of plaque

Oral hygiene recommendations

Review dietary habits

Cosmetic Dentistry:

Cosmetic dentistry does much more than improve smiles – it changes lives. Eleven Eighty Seven Dental offers a variety of cosmetic dental solutions. Patients can choose porcelain veneers, tooth-colored fillings, or other options to restore the health and vitality of their smile. There are many options to enhance your smile and correct chipped, cracked, discolored and unevenly spaced teeth. Eleven Eighty Seven Dental also offers gum contouring.

Teeth Whitening:

Whitening your teeth is perhaps the easiest way to get a smile makeover! Stains appear over time from smoking, wine, coffee and tea, and soda; sometimes from certain medications. At Eleven Eighty Seven Dental we offer a couple of different whitening and bleaching systems that are highly effective and are sure to give you amazing results.

Sealants:

If you’re worried about your child getting cavities, sealants may be an option. Sealants are thin plastic coatings “painted” over the chewing surfaces of the back teeth to prevent germs and food from causing decay. Applied as a liquid, it quickly hardens to form a shield protecting the teeth, and lasts several years. It is advisable that children get sealants on permanent molars as soon as the teeth come in.

Root Canals:

A tooth’s nerve and “pulp” can be irritated, inflamed and infected due to deep decay, repeated dental procedures on a tooth, large fillings, a crack or chip in the tooth or even trauma to the face. The root canal procedure consists of removing the nerve and pulp and the inside of the tooth is cleaned and sealed.

Crowns:

If your teeth have been worn down, damaged by accident or tooth decay, or are cracked, a crown may be your best solution. Cosmetically very attractive, this option is recommended when the tooth’s structure and health is critical.

Veneers:

Veneers are a quick and permanent solution to attaining straight teeth without wearing braces, and they look just like your own teeth. Veneers mask flaws such as chipped, crooked or discolored teeth.

Dentures:

If you’re missing teeth, dentures are the affordable solution compared to implants, and improve your appearance, function, and comfort. Missing teeth can impact you emotionally and physically—call us today to see how we can help you.