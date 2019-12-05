203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Portions of Ranch House to open Friday

4 hours ago
1 Min Read

Starting Friday, December 6, the portion of Ranch House Road between Stagecoach Trail and Fox Hunt Trail will now be open to two-way traffic both northbound and southbound. The detour area along Fox Hunt will no longer be used for southbound traffic.

The area between Scenic Trail and Stagecoach Trail will still be NORTHBOUND ONLY until the project is completed. Motorists traveling on that portion of Ranch House Road should be prepared for shifts in traffic patterns as the crews move around finishing several areas. Please pay attention to the signs and workers, as the patterns are subject to change. 

Drivers headed southbound on Ranch House Road will still need to use the Stagecoach/El Chico/Scenic detour during this phase of construction. 

City officials expressed thanks for the patience of our residents during this project. Any questions can be directed to city staff at .

Events Calendar

Thu 05

Christmas with the Cats

December 5 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 07

Firehouse Breakfast with Santa

December 7 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 07

Christmas on the Square

December 7 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 07

Christmas Tyme in Aledo

December 7 @ 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 07

Photos with Santa

December 7 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 10

Bunco Party

December 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 13

Holiday in the Park

December 13 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 14

Clara and the Land of Sweets

December 14 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 16 @ 11:30 am
Tue 24

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 24 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm