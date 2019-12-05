Portions of Ranch House to open Friday

Starting Friday, December 6, the portion of Ranch House Road between Stagecoach Trail and Fox Hunt Trail will now be open to two-way traffic both northbound and southbound. The detour area along Fox Hunt will no longer be used for southbound traffic.

The area between Scenic Trail and Stagecoach Trail will still be NORTHBOUND ONLY until the project is completed. Motorists traveling on that portion of Ranch House Road should be prepared for shifts in traffic patterns as the crews move around finishing several areas. Please pay attention to the signs and workers, as the patterns are subject to change.

Drivers headed southbound on Ranch House Road will still need to use the Stagecoach/El Chico/Scenic detour during this phase of construction.