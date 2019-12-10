Monell Hix

Monell Hix, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Monell was a devoted servant of her Lord, Jesus Christ. She loved her family more than words could express, and was loved by them in return. She was born in Fort Worth and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1953. While at Poly she met the love of her life and future husband, Jimmy Hix. After raising four wonderful children, they traveled the world together. She enjoyed cooking and never met a stranger; she welcomed everyone into her home for a meal. She was loving and caring towards everyone; all of her grandchildren’s friends found a second home with their “other” Grandma in Aledo.

She cherished spending time with loved ones and her final order to her family was that all traditions and holidays continue to be celebrated at Grandma’s house.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jimmy Hix; son, Jimmy Don (Linde); son, Billy (Terry); daughter, Marisa (Mike); daughter, Connie; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson on the way.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, in Greenwood Chapel, with interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:45 p.m. the same day at Parker County Cowboy Church. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.

The Community News

December 13, 2019

