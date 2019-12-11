Ladycats, Bearcats to host Moritz Classic basketball tournament

It is a blast from the past as both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will each host the Moritz Classic basketball tournament which will begin Thursday and run through Saturday at the Aledo High School gym.
The girls’ championship game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the boys’ title contest slated for 4 p.m. Saturday.
Below is the tournament schedule.
Thursday
9 a.m. – Trinity vs Chisholm Trail, boys, main gym
10:30 a.m. – FW South Hills vs Everman, boys, main gym
Noon – FW Poly vs Irving, boys, main gym
1:30 p.m. – Krum vs Princeton, girls, main gym
3 p.m. – Ladycats vs Australia, girls, main gym
4:30 p.m. – Argyle Liberty Christian vs Nocona, girls, main gym
4:30 p.m. FW O.D. Wyatt vs A&M Consolidated, girls, practice gym
6 p.m. – Bearcats vs Lake Country, boys, main gym
6 p.m. – Nolan Catholic vs Krum, girls, practice gym
Note: Boys tournament is bracket play and Friday’s matchups and game times contingent on Thursday results. Win or lose on Thursday, the Bearcats will play at 1:30 p.m. Friday
Friday’s girls schedule
9 a.m. – Ladycats vs Princeton, main gym
9 a.m. – Nolan Catholic vs Australia, practice gym
10:30 a.m. – A&M Consolidated vs Nocona, main gym
10:30 a.m. – FW O.D. Wyatt vs Argyle Liberty Christian, practice gym
3 p.m. – Ladycats vs Krum, main gym
3 p.m. – Argyle Liberty Christian vs A&M Consolidated, practice gym
4:30 p.m. – Princeton vs Nolan Catholic, main gym
4:30 p.m. – Ladycats JV vs Australia, practice gym
6 p.m. – Nocona vs FW O.D. Wyatt, main gym
Saturday schedule
10 a.m. – Girls’ fifth-place game, main gym
10 a.m. – Ninth place girls vs Ladycats JV, practice gym
11:30 a.m. – Girls’ third-place game, main gym
11:30 a.m. – Girls’ seventh-place game, practice gym
1 p.m. – Girls’ championship game, main gym
1 p.m. – Boys’ seventh-place game, practice gym
2:30 p.m. – Boys’ third-place game, main gym
2:30 p.m. – Boys’ consolation game, practice gym
4 p.m. – Boys’ championship game
