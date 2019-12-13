Ladycats, Bearcats each post wins at respective Moritz Classic hoops openers

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams won today in their respective openers of the Moritz Classic tournament at Aledo High School.

Bearcats 64, FW Lake Country Christian 45

Aledo guard Daniel Sohn dropped 21 points and Max Newell added 13, including three three-pointers, to lead the Bearcats to an easy victory over Lake Country Thursday night.

Also scoring were Cole Nitsch with 10 points, Christian Hillman with five, Clark Crawford with four, Reid Dietrich, Audie Isbell and Braedyn Eicke, each with three, and Chase Becker with two.

Aledo led 15-2 after the first quarter and 29-12 at the half. The Bearcats outscored Lake Country 23-19 in the third period to take a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats will continue tournament play at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Fort Worth South Hills in the main gym.

Ladycats 55, Sheldon (Australia) 42

Aledo guard Riley Sale scored 16 points to lead the Ladycats to a 13-point victory over Sheldon, Australia Thursday afternoon.

Also scoring were Presley Hull with six points, Haley Herrin, Addyson Hebel and Abby Morrison, each with five, Audrey Pearce with four, Sophie Smith and Kylie Anderson, each with three, and Laila Grubbs, Raylee McDonald, Kalen Atonio and Melia Miller, each with two.

The Ladycats led 19-9 after the first quarter and 26-11 at the half. Aledo outscored Sheldon 18-17 in the third period to take a 44-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Ladycats will play two games on Friday, at 9 a.m. against Princeton and 3 p.m. against Krum. Both games will be played in the main gym.

The Ladycats JV will play Sheldon at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the practice gym.