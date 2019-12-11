Kathy McNeil

Kathy McNiel, 61, beloved angel wife, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

Kathy was born November 1, 1958, in Anniston, Alabama, the daughter of Arnold and Marjorie Birditt.

Survivors include her husband, James M. McNiel of Aledo; sister, Sue South and husband, Ellis, of Jacksonville, Alabama; nieces and nephews Dana Parks and husband, Will, of Montgomery, Texas; Eric South of Ohache, Alabama; and Dallas Rutkowski of Jacksonville, Alabama.

The funeral service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, at White’s Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave. in Weatherford.

Interment will be at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas.

The Community News

December 13, 2019

