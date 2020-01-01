John Tenseth

John Lloyd Tenseth, age 75, passed away with his family around him on December 28, 2019.

John was born to Oliver and Marvel Tenseth (both preceded John in death) in Washington D.C. on March 6, 1944. From that moment on John proceeded to live a life of mischief and happiness that spread to all who knew and loved him. John could fix anything (eventually) and was generous with his time when he knew you would not be wasting it. He had many interests during his life including his many dogs, cars, bikes, and birds.

Most notable, John was most passionate about his true love, Alaina. In their more than 40 years together, he worked with, lived with, and loved with all his being. They were an inseparable and indomitable team who through hard work and caring discovered something many of us miss in our days — happiness. It is for Alaina most that we are all so truly heartbroken. John is also survived by his brother, William.

John had three children, daughters Beth (Anthony) and Amy (Matthew) and stepson Sol (Molly) who collectively delivered an army of grandchildren: Nina and Emma Firulli; Colton and Hunter Hayden; and Clara, Lyla, and Julia Kanthack. John greatly enjoyed being a grandfather and spending time with his family. John will also is missed by nephew Thomas, who spent countless hours working with John in the garage and misplacing his tools, and nieces Rosalie and Terese.

John Tenseth lived an amazing life. Through sheer will, he took the good with the bad and turned it into a wonderful story where he reached for the stars and captured the hearts of all of us who loved him. John will be missed but never forgotten as he has left his mark on all of us.

Arrangements are pending.

The Community News

January 3, 2020

