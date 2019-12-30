Bearcats continue non-district hoops play at home today against Stephenville

The Aledo boys will play one of two holiday home basketball games this week beginning today when the Bearcats face the Stephenville Yellow Jackets.

Tip off for the varsity contest is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The freshman game will lead off the day on the main floor and will tip off at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity contest.

On Friday, the Bearcats will host China Spring at 2 p.m. at the AHS gym with the freshman game starting at 11 a.m. on the main floor followed by the JV contest.